I Do What I Want I Retro Labrador Tote Bag

Are you a dog lover? Do you love especially the Retriever breed? If you love Labrador Retrievers then look no further than this Labrador Retriever gear. For Retriever owners, Retriever lovers! Great Retriever merch Vintage I do what I want Retriever retro dog lover apparel item. The perfect gift for Labrador Retriever moms & Retriever dads, dog trainer for Retriever gatherings & Labrador Retriever shows for birthdays & Christmas. Cute Retriever dog apparel. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.