I Do All My Own Stunts Broken Leg Bones Injury Recovery Gift T-Shirt

I Do All My Own Stunts - This design is for men and women with a broken leg or an injured foot due to a failed stunt. A gift for accident patients still in the hospital recovering from the surgery. Perfect for everyone who is rehabbing from a foot injury. This get well soon graphic is for people who's broken their ankle, leg, foot or tibia and need to use crutches. A present for injured boys and girls wearing a cast or bandage on the injured bones. A funny recovery outfit that will make them feel better. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem