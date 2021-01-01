BoredKoalas Chiropractician Throw Pillow Gifts I Crack People Up Left And Right Spine Chiropractor Gift Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Grab this funny I Crack People Up Left And Right Spine pillow as a gift for your best friend or relative who loves Chiropractic Humor Acupuncture Spinal Decompression throw pillows This I Crack People Up Left And Right Spine pillow is a perfect gift and decor present for chiropracticians, chiropractors and physical therapist men, women, adults for Father's Day, Mother's Day, World Health Day Birthday or Christmas 2020 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only