I-Club Slim Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Brown - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (I SSL 150 LED4000K DIM UL 31)
The I-Club Slim Pendant Light is handcrafted and features minimalist architectural lines. Equipped with T5 electronic technology to ensure minimum energy consumption, the I-Club collection combines the warmth of ambient lighting with the light output of fluorescent lamps. The lampshades are available in 11 different wood veneer finishes. Features a bottom diffuser in opal acrylic. FSC Certified. Ships with 98.4 â€œ of transparent electric cable and steel cable. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Oval. Color: Brown.