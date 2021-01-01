Humorous Quote Saying - DressedForDuty I Can't Go I Already Took My Bra Off Funny Saying Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Looking for hilarious stuff for sarcasm saying fans or humorous quote lovers in your family or friends who have a good sense of humor? Then, this fun quote saying is a perfect novelty for them or for yourself. Know someone who loves funny sarcastic sayings, quotes, puns, jokes, messages, or statements? If so, this fun graphic art design "I Can't Go I Already Took My Bra Off Funny Saying" is great awesome for you. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only