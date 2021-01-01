Briarpatch Multi I Am Tiger Shaped Jigsaw Puzzle: 550 Pcs

Briarpatch I Am Tiger Shaped Jigsaw Puzzle: 550 Pcs. Welcome to the jungle! This I Am Tiger-shaped jigsaw puzzle will challenge and inspire you and your friends. The high gloss, photo-realistic animal image is mounted on premium quality chipboard with a tiger-head-shaped border. The puzzle also comes with an educational Fun Facts insert. On one side is a fold-out puzzle image to hang as a poster or use as a reference. On the flipside is a wealth of amazing facts. Did you know, for instance, that the back of a tiger's ears usually have white spots that resemble eyes and can fool prey into thinking they are being watched? This puzzle will definitely give you a roaring time! Assembled puzzle measures approximately 28 x 27 inches.