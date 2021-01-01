I Am Friends With Tooth Fairy Dentist Pediatric Dentistry T-Shirt

If you are a dentist or orthodontist you are going to love this "Pediatric Dentistry" design! It is perfect for dentists, dental hygienists, dental squad and dental assistants. Perfect for people who work in a dental office or who clean teeth. You are an Endodontist and looking for dentist equipment? This funny dentist motif makes a wonderful design for any dental student, dental hygienist or a recent dental school graduate and will make your tooth doctor and dental practitioner smile! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem