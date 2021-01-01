From great family designs
I Am Beautiful Cat Tote Bag
Funny cute kitty feels like star, for cat owners or cat lovers, pet cats owners Amazing cat perfect design special gift for Mom or Dad, daughter or son or just birthday party 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.