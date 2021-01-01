From tastybone
TastyBone I Am Bacon Flavored Dog Bone Toy, Large
Advertisement
The TastyBone I Am Bacon Dog Bone Toy is full of flavor and chewing challenge. The Trio Bone has been designed to meet the natural chewing needs of strong, powerful chewers. Packed with irresistible flavor to encourage healthy chewing, these dog chew toys are designed with unique dental nubs that help control tartar buildup while making dogs' teeth and gums strong and healthy. The unique design and dynamic shape encourage your dog to chew and play, promoting good oral hygiene and stress relief. Pieces of these large dog toys are perfectly safe to ingest as dogs chew, as small fragments will pass through dogs' systems harmlessly. Keep dogs with a naturally powerful chewing urge happy and satisfied, while reducing destructive boredom, stress and anxiety-related behaviors. The TastyBone I Am Bacon Dog Bone Toy is TastyBone's toughest chewing challenge yet.