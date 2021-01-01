Zone - 365 Cute Face Painter I Am A Face Painter Funny Kawaii Art Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you looking for unique stuff for painters, artists, drawing enthusiasts, or anyone in your family or friends who has a fun sense of humor? Then, this is a great awesome thing for you. I Am A Face Painter Funny Kawaii Art Lover is an excellent nifty product for all. This novelty graphic drawing art design is perfect for everyone who loves face painting and cute arts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only