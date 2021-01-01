I Am A CVS Warrior Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Awareness Ribbon T-Shirt

This cool CVS graphic shows a quote and a blue awareness ribbon. A perfect gift idea for functional disorder support groups or gastroenterologists that promote education about the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome. This awesome cyclic vomiting syndrome design is ideal for your son, kids, girls, boys, brother, men or women that are suffering from nausea, inter-episodic, and prodrome vomiting. Great for survivors, fighters, and warriors to wear for CVS Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem