From wolverine
Wolverine I-90 EPX Romeo CarbonMax
The Wolverine I-90 EPX Romeo CarbonMax boot is inspired by the longest highway in the U.S. and offers a tough construction that will keep you protected and comfortable all day long. Style number: W10791. Premium waterproof full grain leather upper. Pull-on work boot with front and back pull loops for easy entry. Direct-attach construction. Breathable waterproof membrane keeps out the wet elements for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Moisture-wicking mesh lining for added comfort. Removable dual-density PU EPXâ¢ Anti-Fatigue footbed provides excellent underfoot comfort and support. Advanced Comfort PU midsole for excellent underfoot support and shock absorption. Nylon shank for lightweight stability. CarbonMAX Composite safety toe meets ASTM F2413-18 M I/75 C/75 EH (Electrical Hazard) safety standards. TPU outsole features a pronounced lug pattern and is slip and abrasion resistant that meets ASTM F1677-2005 MARK II standards. Rated Dry .75/Wet .45/Oil .31/ Oil Wet .28. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 10 oz Circumference: 11 in Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.