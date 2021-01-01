Hysterectomy Support And Survivor Shirts Hysterectomy Support and Uterine Operation Survivor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Are you a uterine cancer survivor? Do you know someone with hysterectomy surgery? Show your support for the operation. Great for healthcare professionals, birth workers, OBGYNs, OB/GYNs, nurses, doctors, and surgeons. Nice tee for uterus cancer survivors. This cute and clever design adds some light humor to a serious subject. Show your mom, nana, grandma, aunt, sister or girlfriend that you care about their health and cancer free body. Makes for a great gift for those needing encouragement and support. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only