From one allium way
Hysell Crème Microfiber Traditional Comforter Set
Advertisement
Inspire coziness in your restful retreat while bringing a touch of traditional charm to your ensemble with this stylish comforter set. Crafted from 100% microfiber polyester, it showcases a floral motif for a pop of pattern and boasts a neutral beige finish. Two matching pillow shams complete the look around the head of the bed, while two included accent pillows round of your sleep ensemble. Plus, this set includes a bed skirt to balance out the base of your bed. Best of all, this set is machine washable for fuss-free upkeep. Size: Queen Comforter + 7 Additional Pieces