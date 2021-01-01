Zeev Lighting Hyperion LED Chandelier - Color: Silver - Size: Large

Clean and shining, the Hyperion LED Chandelier from Zeev Lighting brings billard-style lighting to the modern home. The entire piece evokes a sense of industrial style with precise cutouts along the sides. Four thin wires deftly uphold the rectangular island body fit with an arrangement of crystal squares that enhance the energy-efficient LEDs within the piece. Sparkling and shimmering, the crystals enchant and elevate the allure of the piece while spreading tasteful illumination throughout the space. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Chrome, Stainless Steel