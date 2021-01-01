From south shore
South Shore Hype Nightstand, Winter Oak
ADDITIONAL STORAGE: Add some storage to your bedroom with this nightstand, which has two drawers on metal slides to keep all your socks, underwear, tights, and other small accessories out of sight. PRACTICAL SURFACE: This nightstand, placed next to your bed, is great for keeping essentials – like your book and cellphone – close to you. You can also add a cute lamp that’ll change the mood in your room and give you the light you need for reading before you fall asleep. A VERSATILE SIDE TABLE: This side table can be useful in the master bedroom, a teen’s room, or even in the living room next to the sofa. It’s a multi-use piece! AN ELEGANT LOOK: Like sophisticated decors? This nightstand will give your decor the glam touch you’ve always wanted. The small handles and brass legs give it a distinguished, more luxurious style we love. Wipe with a dry cloth 5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: South Shore is proud to stand behind this 2-drawer nightstand with an exclusive 5-year limited warranty. Shop with confidence knowing your purchase is always covered.