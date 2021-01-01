From nathan james
Nathan James Hylie Nailhead Wood Pub-Height Kitchen Counter Bar Stool 24", Natural Flax/Light Brown
Our bestselling Hylie stool is back with a fresh new design and new color and style combinations. These stools will add some charming farmhouse vibes to your home (and most importantly, a comfy place to sit and sip). The base is constructed of sturdy, solid wood legs with a wire-brushed light brown finish. The thick tufted seat cushion features a natural flax linen-inspired upholstery and vintage nailhead details that are the perfect accent to your kitchen or home bar area. Strategically placed footrests invite you to grab your pizza, pop open a bottle of wine (or your preferred relaxant), and rest your feet. These stools were designed with easy assembly in mind so you'll be gathered around with family and friends in no time.