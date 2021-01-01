Nathan James Hylie 24 in. Dark Gray PU Leather Nailhead Saddle Cushion Light Brown Wood Pub-Height Counter Bar Stool, Faux Leather Dark Gray/Light Brown

Nathan James is the furniture company built for this generation. You don't need to spend a fortune to get quality design-first furniture and when we say easy assembly, we mean it. The Hylie Bar Stool or counter stool adds a refreshing update to any kitchen or dining room decor with its neutral color combinations of wood and smooth faux leather seat cushions. Constructed with a 4 in. saddle seat and light wire-brush wooden frame legs with a stylish yet practical built-in footrest, this backless chair is sturdy. Hylie has a rustic style that complements a farmhouse vibe that never goes out of style and also perfect for contemporary kitchen counters, kitchen islands, bistro tables, or pub tables that are 34 in. ,36 in. high. Color: Faux Leather Dark Gray/Light Brown.