From loloi
HYGGE YG-04 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Beige (HYGGYG-04OTSA4060)
Advertisement
The HYGGE YG-04 Area Rug by Loloi brings a soft and appealing expression well-suited to a range of modern dÃ©cor spaces. Fashioned from wool and handwoven by Indian artisans in keeping with the contented coziness of the Danish philosophy its named for, it uses angular geometric patterns that take notes from Moroccan art and pairs them with Scandinavian textiles to extend a welcoming character all around it. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige.