HYGGE YG-01 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Grey (HYGGYG-01GYMI86B6)

The HYGGE YG-01 Area Rug from Loloi is a quiet yet sophisticated piece featuring a shaggy surface outlined by Scandinavian-inspired motifs. Skilled artisans make their stamp on the rug using a hand loomed process. The use of wool sets the piece apart with warmth and softness. The rug gives off a painterly quality as the shaggy texture of the wool breaks up the ornate pattern. The shaggy surface makes the rug great as an extra seat. Braided accents framing the rug add a light, stylish touch that pops against ones floor. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.