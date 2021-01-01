Lush Decor Hygge Geo 3 Piece Quilt Set 3, Full/Queen, Navy and White

Soft, 100% cotton fabric quilt with a cotton/poly blend filling - perfectly weighted, all season navy and white quilt. Lush Décor Hygge Geo stripe quilt is the ideal piece for your cozy, yet chic, boho bedroom decor. Unique design with geometric striped patterns for a mix of modern and bohemian bedding style. 3 piece full queen quilt set includes a reversible quilt (92 x 88 inches) and 2 shams (20 x 26 inches) with a dotted stripe pattern on the back. Both quilt and shams are easy to care for and safe to machine wash and tumble dry.