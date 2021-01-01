From skyn iceland
skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels (4-Pack-Bilingual Carton)
Awaken a fatigued eye area with the Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels from skyn ICELAND. Working within ten minutes, the cooling under-eye gel patches work to visibly firm and de-puff the delicate eye area, resulting in a youthful appearance. Ideal for when you’re stressed or run down, which can lead to dark circles, puffiness and premature wrinkles. The gel patch enriches the eye area with highly potent actives and Icelandic glacial water, which work harmoniously to visibly firm skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Expect younger looking eyes that are bright and revived. Free from harsh chemicals, parabens, PEGs, formaldehyde, silicones, sulphate detergents, fragrance, and dye. 100% Vegan. Dermatologist tested.