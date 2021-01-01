SheaMoisture Hydrating Gelee Moisturizer African Black Soap and Bamboo Charcoal 2 oz

This gel moisturizer with clarifying African Black Soap and Bamboo Charcoal is for those who love our other African Black Soap cleansing products and wish to add a lightweight moisturizer to their skincare regimen. In this SheaMoisture Bamboo Charcoal Hydrating Gelee Moisturizer, African Black Soap and Bamboo Charcoal clarify and infuse lightweight moisture. Use as an anti-aging moisturizer and a moisturizing cream. Made with Fair Trade Certified Organic Shea Butter and a moisture-rich blend, this face moisturizer creates an acne face moisturizer, a gel skin cream and a facial lotion that gives oily, blemish-prone skin clarifying balance. Also made with Cooling Aloe, this face lotion and moisturizer for oily skin, moisturizing cream or gel face serum soothes and nourishes, leaving skin feeling hydrated, smooth and refreshed. After cleansing and toning, apply this hydrating face cream, night face cream and sensitive skin moisturizer onto face and neck with upward motions. Make it your daily face moisturizer. This gel face cream is formulated with no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil and no sulfates, plus our face lotion and anti-aging cream moisturizer is never tested on animals. Our gel moisturizer is good for those struggling with adult acne, but women with problem skin also find it a great light moisturizing cream to enjoy using on clean skin. SheaMoisture's Story: SheaMoisture is the legacy of Sofi Tucker, a pioneering mother of four and an entrepreneur, who sold Shea Butter, African Black Soap and homemade beauty preparations in Sierra Leone in 1912. We honor her vision by continuing to formulate with Raw Shea Butter handcrafted by women in Africa. With every purchase, you show support of our mission to reinvest back in our communities. Ethically traded ingredients sustainably produced. Pioneering Community Commerce and Fair Trade since 1912. Tested on the Tucker family for four generations. Never on animals.