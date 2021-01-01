From instanatural
InstaNatural Hydrating Eye Cream – 0.5 fl oz
This hydrating eye gel cream is a hybrid formula that nourishes while minimizing dark circles and plumping the look of wrinkles. Vitamin C is combined with Peptide to brighten, tone and tighten the appearance of skin while supporting healthy collagen production and reducing common signs of aging. Caffeine increases circulation to reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles while Squalane moisturizes to decrease look of dullness and dehydration. This gentle eye gel cream is perfect for all skin types and can be used morning and night. InstaNatural harnesses the power of botanical ingredients alongside safe and proven scientific actives to create targeted beauty solutions that deliver results. Every InstaNatural product is free from parabens, sls/sles, mineral oil, formaldehyde releasers, synthetic dyes, petroleum, polyethylene glycol (PEGs), DEA/MEA/TEA, artificial fragrances, and unsafe preservatives. How To Use: Using your ring finger, lightly tap the gel-cream around the eye area and along the brow bone, paying attention to not pull the skin. For best results apply the gel-cream with your ring finger, twice a day.