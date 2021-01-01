Hydrangea macrophylla Let's Dance® Blue Jangles®

This showstopper produces abundant blossoms in vivid blue or pink that are shown off to advantage on a well-branched, reblooming shrub. You’re sure to enjoy these handsome flowers set against the dark green foliage. A Proven Winners® variety. 'SMHMTAU' PP 27,035For gardeners in Zone 5, we advise planting H. macrophyllas in a sheltered location and giving them a winter mulch. This will provide protection from winds and cold temperatures that can damage flower buds.For more information on growing and care, click Growing Guide.