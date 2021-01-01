From northlight seasonal
Hydrangea and Rose Flower and Leaves Spring Wreath Yellow-16 inches
Add a warm pop of color to your home this spring with our life-like artificial yellow and white floral wreath. Featuring realistic yellow hydrangea and white rose flowers intertwined with a natural leaf base what better way to welcome guests to your home. Hang on any wall or door or use as a centerpiece with your favorite candle in the center. Features: Yellow hydrangea and white rose flowers with green foliage wreath Natural twig grapevine backing for hanging Recommended for indoor use only - if using outdoors place under a covered area No assembly required - wreath comes in 1 piece Dimensions:16" diameter (measured from outermost edge to outermost edge across the wreath) Material(s): polyester/twig/wire Size: 16" H x 16" W x 4" D