From hydranencephaly family awareness support ribbon

Hydranencephaly Family Awareness Friend Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Friend Hydranencephaly support, Hydranencephaly Niece, Hydranencephaly nephew, Hydranencephaly son, Hydranencephaly daughter, Hydranencephaly baby, K12Hydranencephaly Friend, Hydranencephaly coworker, Hydranenceph 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com