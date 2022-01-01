Advertisement
Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream - Avene Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream is a creamy moisturizer that quickly absorbs into the skin for intense hydration. Skin is immediately refreshed and more radiant. Benefits Creamy moisturizer quickly absorbs for intense hydration Formulated to minimize risk of allergic reactions Won't clog pores Helps restore a cohesive skin barrier and prevents water loss Restores and replenishes skin's moisture reservoirs for 24 hours of hydration Soothes tightness, tingling sensations and discomfort associated with dehydrated skin Provides 24 hour hydration and antioxidant protection Skin is left soft and supple. Luminosity is restored Key Ingredients Cohederm patented revolutionary technology, backed by science, is the ideal lipidic trio to restore and bind moisture to the skin for enhanced elasticity and comfort while preventing water loss Restores a cohesive skin barrier and replenishes natural micro-reservoirs with Avne Thermal Spring Water Hydration-Boosting Microspheres gradually release Avne Thermal Spring Water and lipids for maximum skin replenishment and time-released hydration Shea Butter moisturizes and nourishes Avne Thermal Spring Water soothes discomfort and tightness from dehydrated skin Formulated Without Paraben Soy Wheat Animal derived ingredients - Hydrance RICH Hydrating Cream