Indeed Labs Hydraluron Moisture Jelly
Hydraluron Moisture Jelly - Indeed Hydraulron Moisture Jelly is unique and light feeling that adds moisture to the skin's surface, helps regain optimal moisture levels, defends against loss of hydration by creating a protective layer that locks in topical moisture. Benefits Leaves skin visibly brighter and radiant. Enhances the look and texture of skin. Provides instant and long-lasting moisture. Vegan Key Ingredients Hyaluronic Acid: A high molecular weight hyaluronic acid that acts as the ultimate hydrator for skin resulting in a long-lasting feeling of softness and hydration. PatcH2O: A powerful 'anti-thirst' moisturization for an immediate and lasting effect that restores the quality of the skin barrier. Fucogel: Works to combat the signs of aging by smoothing, hydrating, and moisturizing skin. Formulated Without Parabens Pthalates Mineral OIl Drying Alcohols Silicone Sufates Colorants - Hydraluron Moisture Jelly