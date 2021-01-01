Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Wipes 25 piece

Bioderma's Hydrabio H2O Wipes features facial wipes that gently cleanse and purify without irritating the skin. Soaked with Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water, these wipes refresh the skin while also helping to soothe, decongest and remove makeup.Key Ingredients:Fatty Acid Esters: naturally help rebuild the skin's hydrolipidic filmKey Benefits:Soaked with Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water, wipes cleanse the face from impuritiesSoothes, decongests and respects the skin balanceRemoves makeupProduces a feeling of instant freshnessIdeal for on-the-go use