Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser
Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser - Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser is a gentle cream cleanser that removes makeup and impurities, leaving skin more refreshed and radiant-looking. Benefits Gently removes makeup and other impurities Cleanses and conditions skin without dehydrating or irritating it Helps purify, soothe, and prep skin for moisturizing Vegan, Cruelty-free & Gluten-free Key Ingredients Olive Leaf Extract helps tighten pores and clear skin of impurities, while hydrating the skin, calming redness and leaving it soft and soothed. Red Seaweed Extact helps fight against redness and spots while helping to balance uneven skin tone and texture. Formulated Without Lauryl Sulphates Petrochemicals Artificial Fragrances Synthetic Colors - Hydra-Restore Cream Cleanser