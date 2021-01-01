From sealy
Sealy Hybrid Performance 13.5-Inch Plush Mattress, Queen
13.5-INCH HYBRID MATTRESS—Get the best of both worlds with our innovative hybrid mattress, designed with the support that’s right for you. SPRING COILS & FOAM HYBRID—A unique combination of support from encased coils and the conforming comfort of cooling memory foam. SEALY POSTUREPEDIC TECHNOLOGY—Developed with the help of orthopedic specialists, our exclusive technology targets the heaviest part of the body to sustain you with extra support throughout the night for better sleep. DURAFLEX COIL EDGE—Experience more durability, more sleeping area, and a better seating edge when you get out of bed with this reinforced coil border on the perimeter of the mattress. DUOCHILL PROTECTIVE COVER—Keep you and your mattress fresh and comfortable with a cool-touch, mid-loft knit cover that draws moisture and heat away from your body.