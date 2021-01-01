From seletti
Seletti - Hybrid Lfe Vase - 19.5cm
Transform your space with this Hybrid Lfe vase from Seletti. Designed by CTRLZAK, this fine bone china vase is part of the second phase of the Hybrid collection. A fusion of South American, Indian, European, and Asian designs, it features two different detailed designs sliced in half down the middle, as though two different pieces have been joined together and has been finished with hand-applied 22-carat gold accents. Pair with more designs from the Hybrid collection by Seletti to complete the look. Key features: * Material: Fine Bone China * Dimensions: Ø19.5xH18.5cm * Second phase of the Hybrid collection * Designed by CTRLZAK * A fusion of South American, Indian, European, and Asian designs * Two different designs split down the middle * Refined by hand on a white background * Hand-applied 22-carat gold accents * Dishwasher safe and chip resistant * Presented in a ribbon tied recyclable gift box * Please note, due to the handmade nature each piece is unique