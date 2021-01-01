Sealy Hybrid Kelburn II - Mattress + Box Spring, California King, White

Sealy Hybrid Collection OverviewSealy's innovative Hybrid mattresses pair the responsive support of an innerspring with the body conforming comfort of memory foam. This unique Hybrid design provides the best of both: lightly-conforming comfort on top, with stable deep down support below. Sealy Hybrid Performance13â ProfileThe Sealy Hybrid Performance Collectino Kelburn II features Sealy's exclusive Posturepedic Technology which provides durable all-over support 20% more coils in the middle area of the mattress, where you need it most. Additionally, Sealy Immersion Advanced Memory Foam with chill offers a cool-to-the-touch surface for a comfortable sleeping environment. Features/Benefits:UltraStretch ComfortLoft Cover with MoistureProtect: Designed to draw moisture away from your body during the night, helping to keep you more comfortableSealy Immersion Advanced Memory Foam with Chill: A slower response memory foam that allows for a more breathable, comfortable, cool-to-the-touch sleep surface.SealyCushion Extra Soft Foam: High quality cushioning foam used in the quilt and comfort layers, in a range of comfort preferencesResponse Pro ZONED HD Encased Coil System: Densely packed system of hourglass-shape coils with a dual-stage design to ensure you get more personalized support. Encased to allow each coil to move independently, for more targeted support and reduced motion transfer.DuraFlex Coil Edge System: High-density, flexible coil border surrounding the mattress for better edge support, more usable sleeping surface and improved durability.Designed and built in the U.S.10 Year Limited WarrantySealy Exclusives:Chill Technology: Cool-to-the-touch technologies help promote a comfortable sleeping environmentResponse Pro ZONED HD Encased Coil System: Features 20% more coils in the center zone, for even better support where you need it most.Posturepedic Technology: Delivers reinforced support under the heaviest part of the body for even more support where it's needed most.Compatible Foundation & Base Options:9â or 5â StableSupport FoundationEase Adjustable BaseReflexion 4 Adjustable BaseTEMPUR-Ergo Plus Adjustable BaseTEMPUR-Ergo Premier Adjustable BaseDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Sealy Features: Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Hybrid, InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Temperature Regulating, Fire Resistant, Foam Layer, Cushioning LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To BodyManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: California KingMaximum Weight Limit: 800 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: Cushion FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 72 Width/Inches, 22 Depth/Inches, 83 Length/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US