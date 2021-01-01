Sealy Hybrid Essentials Trust ll King 12 in. Mattress with 5 in. Low Profile Foundation

Sealy Hybrid mattresses combine innersprings with memory foam and the added targeted support of Posturepedic Technology to give you your best night's sleep. Hybrid mattresses are designed for people who prefer a supportive feel with a touch of conforming comfort. Our exclusive Posturepedic Technology delivers reinforced support under the heaviest part of your bodywhile also giving you that "sleep-on-top" feeling and comfort you expect from innerspring. With inner springs in the center of the mattress, you can have enhanced support where you need it most. In every mattress we make, Sealy combines smart innovation, precise engineering and industry-leading testing to ensure quality and durability. You can trust Sealy to deliver durable support and comfort in every mattress.