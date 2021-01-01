Sealy Hybrid Copper II Firm - Mattress + Box Spring, Split Queen, White

Sealy Hybrid Collection OverviewSealy's innovative Hybrid mattresses pair the responsive support of an innerspring with the body conforming comfort of memory foam. This unique Hybrid design provides the best of both: lightly-conforming comfort on top, with stable deep-down support below. Copper II Firm Sealy Hybrid Performance 13.5â ProfileCopper II Firm features exclusive Posturepedic Technology, a cool-to-the-touch sleep surface and an additional layer of SealySupport firm foam in the comfort layer for added support and provide a truly comfortable night's sleep. Features/Benefits:UltraStretch ComfortLoft Cover with MoistureProtect: Designed to draw moisture away from your body during the night, helping to keep you more comfortableSealy Immersion Advanced Memory Foam with Chill: A slower response memory foam that allows for a more breathable, comfortable, cool-to-the-touch sleep surface.Sealy ComfortSense Foam: The latest innovation in gel memory foam, designed to respond to your body's unique shape for more comfortable night's sleepSealySupport Foam: High quality firmer foam for a more supportive feel.Response Pro ZONED HD Encased Coil System: Densely packed system of hourglass-shape coils with a dual-stage design to ensure you get more personalized support. Encased to allow each coil to move independently, for more targeted support and reduced motion transfer.DuraFlex Coil Edge System: High-density, flexible coil border surrounding the mattress for better edge support, more usable sleeping surface and improved durability.Designed and built in the U.S.10 Year Limited WarrantySealy Exclusives:Chill Technology: Cool-to-the-touch technologies help promote a comfortable sleeping environmentResponse Pro ZONED HD Encased Coil System: Features 20% more coils in the center zone, for even better support where you need it most.Posturepedic Technology: Delivers reinforced support under the heaviest part of the body for even more support where it's needed most.Compatible Foundation & Base Options:9â or 5â StableSupport FoundationEase Adjustable BaseReflexion 4 Adjustable BaseTEMPUR-Ergo Plus Adjustable BaseTEMPUR-Ergo Premier Adjustable BaseDon't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Sealy Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Hybrid, InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Fire Resistant, Cushioning Layer, Foam Layer, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Conforms To BodyManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: Split QueenMaximum Weight Limit: 800 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 60 Width/Inches, 79 Length/Inches, 22.5 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US