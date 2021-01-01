Sealy Hybrid Gold Chill II - Mattress + Box Spring, Queen, White

Sealy Hybrid Collection OverviewSealy's innovative Hybrid mattresses pair the responsive support of an innerspring with the body conforming comfort of memory foam. This unique Hybrid design provides the best of both: lightly-conforming comfort on top, with stable deep-down support below.Gold Chill Ultra Plush Sealy Hybrid Premium 15â ProfileStep-up to plush, comfort and support all night long with the ultimate Sealy Hybrid mattress. Gold Chill Ultra Plush features Sealy's exclusive Posturepedic Technology, DuoChill Cooling System and CustomFlex Coil System, an additional layer of mini coils that increase the support and comfort of your mattress while reducing motion transfer.Key Highlights/Benefits:Chill Tech Cover with Allergen Protect: A high loft, breathable and super stretchy cover with an innovative design, delivering a soft initial feel and Sealy's unique cool-to-the-touch technologySealy Immersion Advanced Memory Foam with Chill: A slower response memory foam that allows for a more breathable, comfortable, cool-to-the-touch sleep surfaceSealy ComfortSense Foam: The latest innovation in gel memory foam, designed to respond to your body's unique shape for more comfortable night's sleepSealyCushion Extra Soft Foam: High quality cushioning foam used in the quilt and comfort layers, in a range of comfort preferencesCustomFlex Coil System (540 Coil Count): An additional layer of miniature coils, that move and flex around your body to increase support where you need it & comfort where you want it. Encased to allow each coil to move independently, for more targeted support and reduced motion transfer.Response Pro ZONED HD Encased Coil System: Densely packed system of hourglass-shape coils with a dual-stage design to ensure you get more personalized support. Encased to allow each coil to move independently, for more targeted support and reduced motion transfer.DuraFlex Coil Edge System: High-density, flexible coil border surrounding the mattress for better edge support, more usable sleeping surface and improved durability.Sealy Exclusives:DuoChill Cooling Sleep System: For twice the cool-to-the-touch technology, Sealy Chill Technology is featured in both our performance cover & on the sleep surface of our advanced memory foam layer.Response Pro ZONED HD Encased Coil System: Features 20% more coils in the center zone, for even better support where you need it most.Posturepedic Technology: Delivers reinforced support under the heaviest part of the body for even more support where it's needed most.Compatible Foundation & Base Options:9â or 5â StableSupport FoundationEase Adjustable BaseReflexion 4 Adjustable BaseTEMPUR-Ergo Plus Adjustable BaseTEMPUR-Ergo Premier Adjustable Base Sealy Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: Hybrid, InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Temperature Regulating, Fire Resistant, Cushioning Layer, Foam LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To BodyManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 60 Width/Inches, 24 Depth/Inches, 79 Length/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 800 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: Ultra PlushCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US