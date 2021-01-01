From skinceuticals
SkinCeuticals Hyaluronic Acid Intensifier Hydrating Serum 30ml
Drench and correct dry, ageing skin with the H.A Intensifier Treatment from SkinCeuticals. Suitable for all skin types, the unique serum contains a concentrated combination of pure Hyaluronic Acid and Proxylane™, which work in synergy to balance molecular moisture levels and support skin’s natural barrier function for an improved firmness. A unique blend of Licorice Root and Purple Rice extracts help preserve natural levels of Hyaluronic Acid for maximum efficacy and long term benefits, with skin left feeling smoother and more refined. A perfect addition to any skincare regime, the anti-aging treatment reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while improving elasticity levels for a visible plumping effect. 10% Proxylane™: supports skin’s hyaluronic acid levels to help improve the appearance of skin firmness 2.0% Licorice Root Extract (dipotassium glycyrrhizate) + 0.2% Purple Rice Extract: these potent botanical extracts work together to help preserve hyaluronic acid content in skin 1.3% Hyaluronic Acid: this powerful natural humectant provides long lasting hydration to improve the look of skin texture Free from parabens and dyes. In a 12-week clinical study, H.A. Intensifier significantly improved the appearance of key aging indicators: 23% improvement in plumpness 9% decrease in sagginess 11% improvement in firmness 13% improvement in elasticity 18% improvement in texture