Wild Republic Hyacinth Macaw Plush, Stuffed Animal, Plush Toy, Gifts for Kids, Cuddlekins 8 Inches,Multi

Look no feather -- this colorful Hyacinth Macaw stuffed animal is the perfect gift for children of all ages This plush toy measures 8 inches from beak to tail-feathers, and every inch is 100% surface-washable The hue of this brightly colored bird helps to bring its realistic stuffed animal counterpart to life This stuffed toy bird is made with high-quality, durable fabrics, able to withstand hours of soaring to new heights and into new adventures Birds of a feather stick together and a little birdy told us children of all ages will love their new feathered friend, Manufacturer: Wild Republic