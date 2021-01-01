From greyleigh
Huxley 4 - Light 23.75" Shaded Drum Semi Flush Mount
With a total diameter of 23.75", this 4-light semi-flush mount can fit in a variety of spaces, whether that's over your dining room table, in your home office, or on a landing. The metal fixture features a square-shaped finial at the base that rests beneath a drum shade. It also comes with a download and circular canopy. This mount is compatible with LED lights, so we recommend getting four for an eco-friendly and energy-efficient option. It's also compatible with dimmer switches, so you can decide how much ambient light you want depending on the time of day. Shade Color: Off White