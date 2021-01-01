From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Hutton Arch Walnut Brown Accent Wall Mirror (48.00 in. H x 16.00 in. W)
Illuminate your home while decorating with the transitional Hutton wall mirror. This mirror blends into various decorative aesthetics thanks to the arched shape and walnut finish on its frame. The Hutton's mirror was constructed of a premium, solid poplar, creating a thick profile that is high-quality and resilient. The warm walnut finish is cozy and sophisticated for a style that fits into any decorative style aesthetic. The Hutton panel mirror's overall dimensions are 16 inches wide by 2 inches deep by 48 inches tall, making it a striking visual focal point for any wall in your home. Adding a panel mirror to your home enhances the space by enhancing light sources, making the room appear larger and more dimensional. The sizeable length of this mirror also makes it a fantastic dressing mirror, perfect for those last-minute outfit checks in your closet, master bedroom, or even your entryway. Hang the lovely Hutton panel mirror in a matter of minutes with easy-to-use D-ring hangers attached to the back of the robust wood frame.