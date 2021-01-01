From ebern designs
Hutchens Black/Gray/Red Rug
Advertisement
Luxury center stage area rug: Designed for ultimate durability and softness, these rugs add a dash of grace and comfort to your home. Its polypropylene makes offers a silky soft underfoot cushioning experience. The beautiful color combination is sure to make this rug the centerpiece of your home decor. The carpet goes well with any modern or contemporary setting. Machine weaved in turkey with a 100% polypropylene construction. This collection provides various sizes and color center stage rugs, room rugs, runner rugs. This beautiful rug is unique, stylish, and ready to accent your decor with authentic elegance. Its rugs feature bold colors and modern design. It features a massive, dense pile as well as a substantial surface texture. Suitable for: All rooms. It is made of high-quality polypropylene fibers that are power-loomed to ensure that the rug will be long lasting and non-shedding. Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'