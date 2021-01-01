Husnein Cotton Geometric Room Darkening Single Curtain Panel

This single curtain panel features a geometric pattern that makes updating your space with some striking style that. easy. It's made from 100% cotton (natural fibers? We're so in) and has an abstract, squiggly geometric design for some chill vibes. Plus, it has a room darkening design and includes a liner, so it blocks out light. Translation: you can finally sleep in on weekends. This single curtain panel has a rod pocket holder that makes adding it to your curtain rods a cinch. Size per Panel: 50" W x 84" L