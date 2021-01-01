From matching husband and wife - dressedforduty

Matching Husband And Wife - DressedForDuty Husband and Wife Not Always Eye Heart Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Are you looking for cool stuff for your wife, husband, mom, dad, partners, or couples in your family or friends who really each other? If yes, this inspirational quote saying is perfect for you. This graphic art saying design "Husband And Wife Not Always Eye To Eye But Heart To Heart" makes a great awesome thing to show how much you love your husband or wife. Best for all lovely partners or couples. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com