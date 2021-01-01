Huron LED Table Lamp by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (TL95121-NB)

The Huron LED Table Lamp from Kuzco Lighting presents a clean and stylish approach to accent lighting the home. A rounded steel base extends a brief and thin stem that upholds an oval silhouette adorned with smooth metal and frosted acrylic. The metal rises higher along one side, creating a playful dynamic touch. An energy-efficient LED rests within the piece and emits a bright and crisp glow that spreads evenly over the space. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Color: White. Finish: Natural Brass