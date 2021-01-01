Noble House Huntsville Brown Patina Rectangular Foldable Wood Outdoor Side Table

Give your outdoor seating a handy companion with our foldable side table that is designed for charming portability and reassuring reliability. This foldable option not only provides compact convenience but is also features a stunning woven look that instantly upgrades any existing decor. Constructed with gorgeous acacia wood, this table offers reliable durability that naturally withstands most weather conditions. Finished with exceptional water-resistant nylon straps, our table will provide a unique style that will last you for many years to come.