Hudson Valley Lighting Hunts Point Table Lamp - Color: Bronze - Size: 1 light

Modern detailing on a classic design. Taking its inspiration from a mid-century cantilever silhouette, the Hunts Point Table Lamp by Hudson Valley Lighting is fashioned of Metal with a slender Acrylic neck that stands over a foot tall on a rectangular base, complete with industrial-style screws. A shade rests above with flared edges and a sleek, circular finial. A user-friendly design, this piece features a suspended pull to turn the lamp on and off. Place this piece on a desk, side table or nightstand to cast a warm, white glow. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze