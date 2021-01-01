Hunter Pre-Lit 4.5' Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree with 300 Clear/White Lights

The dramatic hunter fir tree features a mix of molded PE tips with traditional PVC tips. The molded PE creates a realistic Christmas tree while the PVC creates a fuller tree at an acceptable price range. The tree is sprinkled with lifelike burr cones adding further realism to this hyper-realistic tree. Pre-lit with 300 clear mini lights. Full profile tree If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only. Lights are equipped with lamp lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out. 2-Piece easy assembly hinged branch construction comes with replacement bulbs and spare fuses. Comes with a free metal tree stand and a free light tester. The manufacturer supplies a 3-year warranty on the lights and 10 years on the tree.