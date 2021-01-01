Novelty Canoeing Fan Floating Paddling Enthusiast Humorous Cruising Sailing Sailors Resigned Leisure Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Looking a nice design to show while jeopardizing, traveling? Whether you're a mariner, mountaineer, crusader, this type of design can give more courage doing all your activity & hobbies! Ideal for everyone that is into canoes, journeying, exploring places! This apparel makes awesome present to your mom, dad, auntie, uncle, sis, brother, mama, papa, bestfriend, and family who loves sailing, and wandering! Give this every anniversary, Christmas, graduations, reunions, occasion, holidays, and any special day! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only