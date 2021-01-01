Christian Faith Love Jesus Gifts Kanig Designs Humor Inspirational Cross Christian Paramedic Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Check out this CHRISTIAN PARAMEDIC devotional cross design available on a variety of interesting items that make a great paramedic gift, emergency medicine gift, EMT gift or gift for a paramedic. Click brand name for more fun Christian apparel, Christian shirts, Bible shirts, evangelical gifts, reverend gifts, pastor gifts, priest gifts, choir gifts, deacon gifts, bible verse gifts or gifts for Christians that loves Jesus and the bible. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only